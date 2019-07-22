Research Study: Morality of Robots and Humans



You are invited to participate in a research study about how people think and feel about the morality and trustworthiness of robots and humans. The sessions will be held at TTU's Center for Communication Research, on campus.



If you decide to participate in this study, it will take about an hour total and you’ll be asked to do the following:

*Take a brief online survey to tell us a bit about yourself (about 5 minutes)

*Schedule a time to come into our lab (5 minutes)

*Come into the lab at the Center for Communication Research at TTU and experience a series of interactions and a short interview (30-40 minutes)

*Complete a short questionnaire about your thoughts and feelings about the interactions (10 minutes)



If you wish to participate in this study, please visit this link to learn the complete details of the study and to fill out the initial survey and then schedule a lab session:

http://bit.ly/humanrobotmorality



Everyone who participates in this study will have the opportunity to enter a random drawing for a $150 Amazon gift card. This study has been reviewed by West Virginia University’s IRB, protocol #1804083777.