On Wednesday, July 24th, at 9pm Central, TOSM Server Support will apply an update to the TTU System Website Search service.



This will affect search functions on ttu.edu, texastech.edu, ttuhsc.edu, elpaso.ttuhsc.edu, and any website hosted on depts.ttu.edu. The websites themselves will still function, but the search fields contained within them will be inoperable intermittently for around 10 minutes.



Should you experience any issues with this system outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

7/23/2019



Originator:

Adam Young



Email:

adam.young@ttu.edu



Department:

TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt



Event Information

Time: 9:00 PM - 9:10 PM

Event Date: 7/24/2019



Location:

Texas Tech University



Categories

IT Announcements

