TTU System Website Search Maintenance, July 24th, 9pm

On Wednesday, July 24th, at 9pm Central, TOSM Server Support will apply an update to the TTU System Website Search service.

This will affect search functions on ttu.edu, texastech.edu, ttuhsc.edu, elpaso.ttuhsc.edu, and any website hosted on depts.ttu.edu. The websites themselves will still function, but the search fields contained within them will be inoperable intermittently for around 10 minutes.

Should you experience any issues with this system outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
Posted:
7/23/2019

Originator:
Adam Young

Email:
adam.young@ttu.edu

Department:
TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt

Event Information
Time: 9:00 PM - 9:10 PM
Event Date: 7/24/2019

Location:
Texas Tech University

