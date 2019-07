CrossFit Texas Tech is looking to hire CrossFit Level 1 coaches.







Interested please apply at the link below:



http://www.depts.ttu.edu/recsports/facilities/employment.php.











*L1 is currently not required to apply but will be required within 3 months of hire date.



*Must have a minimum of 6 months experience doing CrossFit.







Questions contact Zachary.S.Jones @ttu.edu