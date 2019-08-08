Extreme PowerPoint, Presentational Choreography, Three-Minute Thesis, Poster Presentation Design and much, much more! CTC Signature Workshops are now available for registration at http://ctc.ttu.edu. A variety of specialty workshops are available throughout the fall 2019 semester at the CTC. Signup today (walk-ins welcome too)! Registration is free! The CTC is conveniently located in the Media and Communication Building. Use Calendly to reserve your spot on the CTC webpage. Please select the workshop that meets your needs and join the CTC to enhance your oral and visual communication skills.