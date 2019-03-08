TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Register for Back to School Fiesta!
Back to School Fiesta offers FREE pre-packaged school supplies to K-12 students in the surrounding areas. Donors are able to set up booths to hand out promotional items/free gifts for the students and their families. FREE HOT DOGS AVAILABLE!
7/24/2019

Kellyn Schneider

Kellyn.Schneider@ttu.edu

University Interscholastic League

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 8/3/2019

West Side of Jones AT&T Stadium in the Parking Lot

