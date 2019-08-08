Advancing women’s equality in the workplace could globally increase GDP by $12 trillion (McKinsey Global Institute, 2015). McKinsey’s Women in the Workplace 2018 report suggests that gender diversity progress is not only slow but also “stalled.” One major way companies can demonstrate support for gender diversity is through their recruiting, hiring and training practices. This session will provide information based on a survey regarding companies’ recruiting practices for diverse populations. Attend this session from the Texas Tech University Career Center to gain insight into employers’ diversity hiring and training practices.

Upcoming Event:

Women's Appreciation Reception, August 13, 5:30pm-7:30pm, McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center





How can I join?

Pick a date and attend one or more of our events. Register using this Google form - https://forms.gle/mWQ9ppdCHBNCLdYv5

Complete the form and submit

Note: there is limited seating of 40 per meeting







