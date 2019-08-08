|
Advancing women’s equality in the workplace could globally increase GDP by $12 trillion (McKinsey Global Institute, 2015). McKinsey’s Women in the Workplace 2018 report suggests that gender diversity progress is not only slow but also “stalled.” One major way companies can demonstrate support for gender diversity is through their recruiting, hiring and training practices. This session will provide information based on a survey regarding companies’ recruiting practices for diverse populations. Attend this session from the Texas Tech University Career Center to gain insight into employers’ diversity hiring and training practices.
Upcoming Event:
- Women's Appreciation Reception, August 13, 5:30pm-7:30pm, McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center
How can I join?
- Pick a date and attend one or more of our events.
- Register using this Google form - https://forms.gle/mWQ9ppdCHBNCLdYv5
- Complete the form and submit
Note: there is limited seating of 40 per meeting
WSN Planning Committee Members
- Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies
- Christy Norfleet, Chief Analyst, Hospitality Services
- Len Markham, Manager, TTU Library
- Dee Nguyen, Recruitment Supervisor, Hospitality Services
- Erika Zavala, Research Assistant, Bilingual Education
- Ryan Bain, Business Coordinator, Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences
- Amy Prause, Senior Academic Advisor, University Advising
- Rachel Mammen, Teaching Assistant, Hospitality and Retail Management
- Erin Justyna, Director, Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences
The Women Staff Network (WSN) is an initiative sponsored by the President's Gender Equity Council and Women's & Gender Studies. We strive to support and inspire TTU women’s staff by cultivating a spirit of collaboration and elevating the power of women’s voices.
CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu
