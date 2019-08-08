Advancing women’s equality in the workplace could globally increase GDP by $12 trillion (McKinsey Global Institute, 2015). McKinsey’s Women in the Workplace 2018 report suggests that gender diversity progress is not only slow but also “stalled.” One major way companies can demonstrate support for gender diversity is through their recruiting, hiring and training practices. This session will provide information based on a survey regarding companies’ recruiting practices for diverse populations. Attend this session from the Texas Tech University Career Center to gain insight into employers’ diversity hiring and training practices. Upcoming Event: Women's Appreciation Reception, August 13, 5:30pm-7:30pm, McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center



How can I join? Pick a date and attend one or more of our events. Register using this Google form - https://forms.gle/mWQ9ppdCHBNCLdYv5

Complete the form and submit Note: there is limited seating of 40 per meeting



WSN Planning Committee Members

Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies

Christy Norfleet, Chief Analyst, Hospitality Services

Len Markham, Manager, TTU Library

Dee Nguyen, Recruitment Supervisor, Hospitality Services

Erika Zavala, Research Assistant, Bilingual Education

Ryan Bain, Business Coordinator, Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences

Amy Prause, Senior Academic Advisor, University Advising

Rachel Mammen, Teaching Assistant, Hospitality and Retail Management

Erin Justyna, Director, Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences The Women Staff Network (WSN) is an initiative sponsored by the President's Gender Equity Council and Women's & Gender Studies. We strive to support and inspire TTU women’s staff by cultivating a spirit of collaboration and elevating the power of women’s voices. CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu

Posted:

8/1/2019



Originator:

Dee Nguyen



Email:

dee.nguyen@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 12:50 PM

Event Date: 8/8/2019



Location:

SUB Red Raider Lounge



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization

