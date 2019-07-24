



Microsoft corrected the problem at 9:00am CDT, and we have confirmed that service is operating as expected. We recommend that Focused Inbox users review their ‘Other’ folder for mail that may have been misclassified prior to the fix.



For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

