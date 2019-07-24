? A new grad course PSY 5305 Neuroscience of Self-Regulation and Consciousness will be offered for fall 2019, 3 credits. As of now, interested students could enroll in the PSY 5001 “placeholder” course for this course, CRN: 32364.

Time: WEDNESDAYS 1:00 PM-3:50 PM. Instructor: Prof. Yi-Yuan Tang.

If you have any questions or need enrollment permission, please feel free to contact yiyuan.tang@ttu.edu



? This course does not require your prior background and knowledge of neuroscience and psychology.

? This would be a fun course for students who are interested in consciousness and self-regulation, as we will not only discuss self-regulation and consciousness related to your daily life but will also introduce diverse training and interventions such as mindfulness, neurofeedback and brain stimulation, and guide you on how to regulate yourself and alter consciousness states (e.g., concentration, relaxation, mindfulness, flow, hypnosis) using different techniques and strategies! To best regulate yourself, you will also receive real-time feedback during your practice.

? Given that this course includes both basic and translational topics, it would not only fit the interests of psychology students, but also those of students from different background such as education, human science, philosophy, music, visual and performing arts, communication, business and medicine.

? The course also includes basic yet key grantsmanship skills to help you with grant writing.

Brief Course Description



Self-regulation is defined as the capacity of regulating one’s own emotions, thoughts and behavior in order to achieve positive goals and life outcomes. For instance, self-regulation is critical for maintaining good relationships, achieving academic success, and sustaining individual health and wellbeing. Therefore, self-regulation is vital for human survival and adaptability. Additionally, self-regulation is also directly associated with self-related processes and states of consciousness. The goal of the course is to provide students with a firm basis in the theories and research of self-regulation and consciousness. The course focuses on the neural mechanisms of self-regulation and consciousness and covers topics ranging from the neuroscience of self-related processing, self-regulation, altered consciousness states, behavioral problems and mental disorders related to self-regulation deficits, as well as consciousness-related disorders. Furthermore, the course covers different interventions that can train self-regulation and alter consciousness states. To deepen the understanding of the course contents, students will be offered practice sessions to experience altered consciousness states and train self-regulation using state of art non-invasive brain and physiological methods.

For more info, please contact:

Yi-Yuan Tang, Ph.D.

Presidential Endowed Chair in Neuroscience

Professor, Department of Psychological Sciences

Texas Tech University

Associate Editor, Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience (SCAN)

yiyuan.tang@ttu.edu

www.i mcenter.net

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/psy/people/ytang/