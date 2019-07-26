Do you enjoy welcoming new people to Lubbock, TX and/or Texas Tech?

Do you enjoy cultural exchange opportunities?

Do you wantto be a welcoming face and friend to students new to the USA and/or Lubbock?

Do you have a vehicle and the availability to pick up students August 14-August 20 at times that work best for you?

If you answered YES to any of these questions, we would appreciate and welcome your help in picking up new international students at the Lubbock Airport and driving them to their respective destinations! You can sign up as a volunteer at https://forms.gle/y8TmW8cwddL4EmAK8 and you will have the freedom to sign up for pickups according to your availability!

If after following the link you still have questions about participating in the program, please email oia.intlstudentlife@ttu,edu. Posted:

7/26/2019



Originator:

Beth Mora



Email:

beth.mora@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





Categories

Orientation

