The story of Mexican immigrant women who were sterilized while giving birth at L.A. county hospital during the 1970s. Alongside intrepid young Chicana/o lawyers and whistle-blowing doctor, the mothers stood up to powerful institutions in the name of justice. From the Academy Award – nominated filmmaker Renee Tajima-Peña and historian Virginia Espino.
There will be a panel discussion at the conclusion of the film.
Date: Thursday, September 19, 2019
Time: 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.
Location: Alamo Drafthouse (120 W. Loop 289)
*Entry into the film will be free.
*Registration is required.
*Seating is limited.
*Attendees are responsible for their own drink/food orders.
For questions, please contact Lora L. Lopez (lora.lopez@ttu.edu) or the TTU Ethics Center (ethics.center@ttu.edu).
Click here to view the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aseQlmKg25U
Click here to register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScoYNFZLouWksStMj0nCFpgMwmhgNhZRSlTbMbT5tQ4C96y5g/viewform