The story of Mexican immigrant women who were sterilized while giving birth at L.A. county hospital during the 1970s. Alongside intrepid young Chicana/o lawyers and whistle-blowing doctor, the mothers stood up to powerful institutions in the name of justice. From the Academy Award – nominated filmmaker Renee Tajima-Peña and historian Virginia Espino.



There will be a panel discussion at the conclusion of the film.



Date: Thursday, September 19, 2019

Time: 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Location: Alamo Drafthouse (120 W. Loop 289)



*Entry into the film will be free.

*Registration is required.

*Seating is limited.

*Attendees are responsible for their own drink/food orders.



For questions, please contact Lora L. Lopez (lora.lopez@ttu.edu) or the TTU Ethics Center (ethics.center@ttu.edu).



Click here to view the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aseQlmKg25U



