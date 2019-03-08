We will be hosting an event for K-12 students and families from the surrounding areas to hand out free school supplies and lunch will be provided. The Donor Tent will have multiple local organizations with information to give to each attendee. A live DJ will be present for entertainment! Come join us Saturday, August 3rd from 9am-12pm!

Posted:

7/29/2019



Originator:

Kellyn Schneider



Email:

Kellyn.Schneider@ttu.edu



Department:

University Interscholastic League



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 8/3/2019



Location:

West Side of Jones AT&T Stadium in the Parking Lot



