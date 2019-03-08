TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
FREE HOT DOGS @ Back to School Fiesta
We will be hosting an event for K-12 students and families from the surrounding areas to hand out free school supplies and lunch will be provided. The Donor Tent will have multiple local organizations with information to give to each attendee. A live DJ will be present for entertainment! Come join us Saturday, August 3rd from 9am-12pm!
Posted:
7/29/2019

Originator:
Kellyn Schneider

Email:
Kellyn.Schneider@ttu.edu

Department:
University Interscholastic League

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 8/3/2019

Location:
West Side of Jones AT&T Stadium in the Parking Lot

Categories