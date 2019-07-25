The Allen Theatre is looking for motivated full-time undergraduate students looking for part-time employment. Our crew members learn many areas of technical theater and experience a wide array of events throughout the year. We schedule around classes and average 15-20 hours a week. Crew Members need basic knowledge in presentation software, cleaning and maintenance practices, as well as the willingness to learn areas of AV Technology. Please direct all questions to Austin Pace austin.r.pace@ttu.edu