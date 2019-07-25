Cognos Production will be restarted this evening at 10:00PM in order to alleviate intermittent performance issues. Downtime is not expected to exceed one hour. We apologize for the inconvenience.

TOSM staff will also install a new SSL certificate on the Self Service Banner (SSB) systems this evening at 10:00PM. The maintenance is not expected to last more than an hour and no interruption of service is expected.

Should you experience any issues with Cognos or Banner outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu for further assistance.