The TTU IT Division, Telecommunications - Network Operations, and Enterprise IT Security will perform emergency network maintenance to mitigate a critical security vulnerability beginning on Thursday, July 25, 2019 10:10 PM. Any unanticipated outages should be restored prior to 12:00 AM Friday, July 26th.



Customers using the TTUnet VPN service should expect intermittent disruptions during the maintenance window. No other service interruptions are anticipated during the maintenance.



Should you experience any issues with VPN outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu for further assistance.

Posted:

7/25/2019



Originator:

Enterprise IT Security



Email:

security@ttu.edu



Department:

Information Technology and CIO





Categories

IT Announcements

