Get a fresh start before the academic year and join Women Staff Network for a night of fun as we show our support, appreciation, and celebration of women staff across campus. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine, door prizes, opportunities to cultivate your network and learn about Women Staff Network, and hear from guest speaker – Dr. Claudia Cogliser.

RSVP here: https://forms.gle/3mddGCtZZ4CP7xqE7

Please encourage your coworkers and supervisors to attend. Your RSVP will provide you one complimentary adult beverage and a door prize ticket in addition to the opportunities listed above.

The Women Staff Network (WSN) is an initiative sponsored by the President's Gender Equity Council and Women's & Gender Studies. We strive to support and inspire TTU women’s staff by cultivating a spirit of collaboration and elevating the power of women’s voices.

WSN Planning Committee Members

Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies

Len Markham, Manager, TTU Library

Christy Norfleet, Chief Analyst, TTU Hospitality Services

Dee Nguyen, Recruitment Supervisor, TTU Hospitality Services

Erika Zavala, Research Assistant, PhD Student

Ryan Bain, Business Coordinator, Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences

Amy Prause, Senior Academic Advisor, University Advising

Erin Justyna, Director, Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu