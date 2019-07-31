Do you enjoy welcoming new people to Lubbock, TX and/or Texas Tech? Do you enjoy cultural exchange opportunities? Do you want to be a welcoming face and friend to students new to the USA and/or Lubbock? Do you have a vehicle and the availability to pick up students at times that work best for you between August 14 and August 20, 2019? If you answered YES to any of these questions, we would appreciate and welcome your help in picking up new international students at the Lubbock Airport and driving them to their respective destinations! You can sign up as a volunteer at

and you will have the freedom to sign up for pickups according to your availability!