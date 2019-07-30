TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Maintenance on TTU Event Calendar Services, Wed, Jul 31st 3:00-6:00 am(CDT)

The TTU IT Division will perform emergency security maintenance on the Event Calendar Services starting Wednesday, July 31st from 3:00 am until 6:00 am (CDT).  During this time access to the following event/calendar services will be unavailable:

Events.ttu.edu

Events.ba.ttu.edu

Events.law.ttu.edu

Events.arch.ttu.edu

Should you experience any issues outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.  Thank you for your partnership as we work together to protect institutional data and information resources.
