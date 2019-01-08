The Master of Public Administration (MPA) Program is housed in the Department of Political Science. If you have GRE, GMAT or LSAT Test Scores we are still accepting applications for fall of 2019. You can submit your application and required documents up until two weeks before the semester starts. This window will allow the committee members to review the documents and make a decision.



Public Management Health Care Administration Non-Profit Management Environmental & Policy Administration

Dual Degree JD/MPA Dual Degree MPA/MPH (Recently approved!)

www.depts.ttu.edu/politicalscience/mpa

Send inquiries to: pols.mpa.advising@ttu.edu Concentrations for the program include: Posted:

8/1/2019



Originator:

Irasema Ibarra



Email:

era.ibarra@ttu.edu



Department:

Political Science





