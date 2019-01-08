The Master of Public Administration (MPA) Program is housed in the Department of Political Science. If you have GRE, GMAT or LSAT Test Scores we are still accepting applications for fall of 2019. You can submit your application and required documents up until two weeks before the semester starts. This window will allow the committee members to review the documents and make a decision.
Concentrations for the program include:
Public Management
Health Care Administration
Non-Profit Management
Environmental & Policy Administration
Dual Degree JD/MPA
Dual Degree MPA/MPH (Recently approved!)
Send inquiries to: pols.mpa.advising@ttu.edu