Come kick off the school year by making DIY First Aid Kits with Alpha Epsilon Delta, Texas Tech's first and only pre-health honor society! These are a great addition to your dorm or apartment!

We will be in the SUB Canyon Room from 2pm to 4pm on August 25th.



Our executive board will be there to answer any questions about our organization and membership. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us at texastechaed@gmail.com or visit texastechaed.com



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

8/19/2019



Originator:

Nadine Salem



Email:

Nadine.Salem@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 8/25/2019



Location:

SUB: Canyon Roon



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

