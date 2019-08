On Saturday, August 3rd, at 10:00pm CDT, the portal (Raiderlink/Webraider) will be unavailable as maintenance is being performed to resolve intermittent issues experienced by some portal users. Maintenance is scheduled to last approximately one hour. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

Should you experience any issues with Cognos or Banner outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu for further assistance.