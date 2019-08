The Family Sowell will be performing LIVE at the Christ in Action building on Broadway. We will have plenty of brisket to go around and would love to fill the parking lot up with college students! Swing on by if you’re hungry and looking for some good music to enjoy with friends. Sponsored by Christ in Action, a registered student organization. Posted:

