TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Pre-Doctoral Open House

Rawls College Pre-Doctoral Open House

Date: September 20, 2019

Time: 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Room # NW112

LUNCH PROVIDED 

Preliminary Agenda:

11:30-11:45 AM Welcome from Dean Williams

11:45-1:30 PM: Lunch and learn panel discussion with Rawls Ph.D. program faculty

1:30-2:00 PM: Panel discussion with current Rawls Ph.D. students


Participants will discover:

· Career pathways with a Ph.D. in Business Administration

· How to prepare your Ph.D. application

· Funding opportunities for research and scholarships

· Ph.D. program insights and strategies

RSVP link: https://rr0cer0rcba0ttu.wufoo.com/forms/ssnqu7j1sijg6k/
Posted:
8/8/2019

Originator:
Archie Pitsilides

Email:
archie.pitsilides@ttu.edu

Department:
Rawls College of Business

Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 9/20/2019

Location:
Rawls College NW112

Categories