



Women's & Gender Studies announces a public colloquium, Gender & Sexual Identities Colloquium, which will take place on the campus of Texas Tech University, Friday, October 18, 2019.



Since its inception in 2009, the colloquium has served as a forum where speakers, discussants, presenters, panelist and the general audience can engage in vigorous exchanges centering on gender and gender identity in terms of empowerment and commitment to social justice.



*We invite submissions for individual papers or full panels highlighting feminist research, in progress or completed, on gender and gender identity. The colloquium is open to all Texas Tech University undergraduates, graduate students, staff and faculty from all disciplines. Additionally, other members of the region, state and national institutions are also invited to present and to attend at their own expense. Deadline for submitting your abstract is September 20 See below for more details on the submission process.



We welcome research on:



• Formative influences on gender identity

• LGBTQIA+?

• Unpacking and combating homophobia and transphobia

• The ability of drag to unsettle gender norms

• The manipulation of gendered images

• Intersectionalities of race, gender, and sexuality

• Gender/Gender Identity and media (literatures, the press, and printing of all kinds)

• Gender/Gender Identity and the environment (e.g., ecofeminism, indigenista, urban planning, architecture)

• Gender/Gender Identity and political activism (e.g., government, war/peace)

• Gender/Gender Identity in sports

• Gender/Gender Identity embodiment (e.g., ability, genetics, inscribing)

• Cultural constructions of gender

• Psychology of sex roles

• Social constructs of Gender/Gender Identity relations

• Gender/Gender Identity in science and/or cyberspace

• Gender/Gender Identity in art, art criticism, art instruction and learning



There is limited space for papers at the colloquium. All abstracts will be vetted by readers. Selection will be made on the basis of scholarly merit and relevance to the colloquium theme and sub-themes.



For individual papers and full panels, please submit a 250-word abstract including the proposal title, name, affiliation and contact information for all author(s) in addition to the cover page information required.

Deadline for submissions -September 20, 2019

-September 20, 2019 Notification to presenters -September 27, 2019

Draft of full presentation - October 14, 2019



Colloquium -October 18, 2019 Submit Here: Please use our new submission form online here:



A special thank you to the

For questions contact the Women's & Gender Studies office at (806) 742.4335 or email patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu. Refer to the Women's & Gender Studies website for updates and the colloquium program.

8/13/2019



Originator:

Tricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Women and Gender Studies





Categories

Research

Academic

Departmental

