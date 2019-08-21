Calling all Christian Grad students:

We are gearing up for the Fall semester! Please complete the Doodle poll below with your Fall availability by Wednesday, August 21st at 5pm so we can set a day and time for our weekly bible study and fellowship. We can't wait to see you all soon! More info to come on our first meeting/pizza party kick-off to come! https://doodle.com/poll/txp28as557st48g4







CGF is an organization founded under a larger national group called Grad Resources. This umbrella organization was founded to help graduate students across the country strive to become the best in their fields by offering services such as a 24/7 crisis hotline, network facilitation, and by creating a space in which graduate students can openly discuss their faith.

The purpose of CGF is to offer a place where students feel comfortable discussing the trials of graduate school and learning to integrate our faith into all aspects of our graduate careers, whether it is research, teaching, coursework, or the many things we find ourselves involved in. The Texas Tech CGF chapter meets weekly in the Graduate Center in order to immerse ourselves in Biblical text and build fellowship not only with our fellow Christians, but with anyone seeking a community on campus. Beyond our meetings, CGF is also involved with community outreach and advocacy such as suicide prevention programs and other programs in the Lubbock area.



Contact Anh.M.Tran@ttu.edu for more information about our weekly meetings, or about being added to our email list!

Check out our facebook group page! https://www.facebook.com/groups/ttuchristiangrads/

You can find more information about Grad Resources and CGF here: www.gradresources.org www.christiangrads.org This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.



Posted:

8/21/2019



Originator:

Amber Benet



Email:

amber.benet@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 8/21/2019



Location:

https://doodle.com/poll/txp28as557st48g4



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

