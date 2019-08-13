The President's Leadership Institute provides current and aspiring leaders the opportunity to define their leadership styles, develop their management tools, increase their understanding of higher education administration operations, and expand their knowledge of Texas Tech University to support a more sustainable and inclusive future. The vision of the program is leadership excellence supported by the mission to empower faculty and staff with a leadership foundation guided by principles of engagement, innovation, inclusiveness, and impact.

Each learning module is facilitated by Texas Tech University's Office of Human Resources. The learning sessions within each module are conducted by Texas Tech University faculty and staff who hold a leadership position within the University.

Faculty and staff are invited to apply to the Institute through an online application process. Participants are selected based on criteria that includes interest, education, current job responsibilities, professional growth, desired skills/knowledge gained through the Institute, and supervisor support.