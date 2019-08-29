The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Adobe informational session on Thursday, August 29. The following topics will be covered:
- Client Roadmap: Adobe Software and Services
- Adobe Integration with Higher Education
- Innovative Uses for Creatives: Integration into Classroom and Coursework
Adobe will provide refreshments, so please RSVP by August 27 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Thursday, August 29
Time: 2pm—4pm
Location: TLPDC 151, Library, 1st Floor
RSVP by August 27 to itevents@ttu.edu