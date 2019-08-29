The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Adobe informational session on Thursday, August 29. The following topics will be covered:

Client Roadmap: Adobe Software and Services

Adobe Integration with Higher Education

Innovative Uses for Creatives: Integration into Classroom and Coursework

Adobe will provide refreshments, so please RSVP by August 27 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, August 29

Time: 2pm—4pm

Location: TLPDC 151, Library, 1st Floor

RSVP by August 27 to itevents@ttu.edu