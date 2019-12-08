The Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research will host its inaugural Research Symposium Friday, October 18, 2019. This full day event will provide an opportunity for students from programs across the university to highlight work in their field relative to Autism Spectrum Disorder.





To submit an oral presentation for consideration, entries should be emailed to jennifer.hamrick@ttu.edu

Additional information about submission requirements can be found at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/burkhartcenter/research.





Deadline for submissions will be September 10. Notification of acceptance will be September 16.