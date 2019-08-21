Join the CTC for this unique five-part series and learn how to utilize your strengths to optimize your communication, in the classroom and beyond. Together, we’ll go from the big picture to the nitty-gritty, exploring the theory that underlies the Myers Briggs Type Indicator through presentations coupled with hands-on activities and opportunities for peer-to-peer discussion. We’ll continue by exploring the intersection of type, communication, and the neuroscience of learning and, finally, by examining known classroom communication best practices through these lenses. MBTI test and extensive interpretation of type included in the series, so no prior knowledge is necessary. Faculty and graduate students welcome!

Because these workshops build on each other, from session to session with opportunities for application between each, and seating is limited, a commitment to all five workshops is required to attend. Use Calendly to reserve your spot on the CTC webpage. We look forward to seeing you there!