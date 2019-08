Beginning on Monday, August 12th, Programs for Academic Development & Retention will be temporarily relocated to Holden Hall Room 6 and Room 75. On Monday, August 19th, we will be permanently relocating to Drane Hall Room 217. We can still be reached at 806-742-3928 or by email at padr@ttu.edu. Posted:

8/9/2019



Originator:

Morgan Hyman



Email:

morgan.hyman@ttu.edu



Department:

Support Ops for Academic Retention





