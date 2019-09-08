Many students and researchers believe that SEM is difficult to learn and takes a lot of time. These are misconceptions that can be changed by taking EPSY 6301: Structural Equation Modelings. This is a different formatted graduate class with 5 sessions on Saturdays, it sounds intense but is in reality the best way to get a good introduction to SEM and get your hands on your own data. This is also an excellent opportunity for students starting their thesis and dissertations. More info: todd.d.little@ttu.edu Class info: EPSY 6301: Structural Equation Modelings. College of Education Instructor: Todd Little, PhD. Posted:

