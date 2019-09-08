TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Fall 2019: Intro to Structural Equation Modeling in a friendly environment

Many students and researchers believe that SEM is difficult to learn and takes a lot of time. These are misconceptions that can be changed by taking EPSY 6301: Structural Equation Modelings. This is a different formatted graduate class with 5 sessions on Saturdays, it sounds intense but is in reality the best way to get a good introduction to SEM and get your hands on your own data. This is also an excellent opportunity for students starting their thesis and dissertations.

More info: todd.d.little@ttu.edu

Class info:

EPSY 6301: Structural Equation Modelings.

College of Education

Instructor: Todd Little, PhD.

Posted:
8/9/2019

Originator:
Esteban Montenegro Montenegro

Email:
Esteban.Montenegro@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


