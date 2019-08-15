Operations Division Utilities will be performing a short plant outage starting at 7PM to 10PM on Thursday 8/15/19 for approximately 3 hours. Disruption to campus Utilities should be minimal.

8/8/2019



Vivian Williams



vivian.williams@ttu.edu



Ops Div CHACP 1



Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 8/15/2019



CHACP I



