Do you need to fulfill your language requirement or are you looking for an interesting class to take? Consider taking Russian. Here are a few reasons to study Russian:
- The US government needs Russian speakers. If you are interested in working for any branch of the US government, knowing Russian will help get you hired.
- Russian is an important language in science and technology.
- Russian makes your resume or graduate application stand out.
- Russian is the language of many great artists, composers, and writers. You can learn to read Dostoevsky in the original!
Beginning Russian offerings:
RUSN 1501-001 MWF 9:00-9:50 with two contact hours online (CRN 10441)
RUSN 1501-002 MTWRF 10:00-10:50 (CRN 18706)
RUSN 1501-003 MTWRF 11:00-11:50 (CRN 18707)
Questions? Please contact the advisor for Russian Carla Burrus (carla.burrus@ttu.edu) or Dr. Erin Collopy (erin.collopy@ttu.edu).