Looking for a language? Try Russian!
Do you need to fulfill your language requirement or are you looking for an interesting class to take? Consider taking Russian. Here are a few reasons to study Russian:
  • The US government needs Russian speakers. If you are interested in working for any branch of the US government, knowing Russian will help get you hired.
  • Russian is an important language in science and technology.
  • Russian makes your resume or graduate application stand out.
  • Russian is the language of many great artists, composers, and writers. You can learn to read Dostoevsky in the original!
Beginning Russian offerings:

RUSN 1501-001 MWF 9:00-9:50 with two contact hours online (CRN 10441) 
RUSN 1501-002 MTWRF 10:00-10:50 (CRN 18706) 
RUSN 1501-003 MTWRF 11:00-11:50 (CRN 18707) 

Questions? Please contact the advisor for Russian Carla Burrus (carla.burrus@ttu.edu) or Dr. Erin Collopy (erin.collopy@ttu.edu).
8/7/2019

Erin Collopy

erin.collopy@ttu.edu

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit


