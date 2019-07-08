Looking for a language? Try Russian!

The US government needs Russian speakers. If you are interested in working for any branch of the US government, knowing Russian will help get you hired.

Russian is an important language in science and technology.

Russian makes your resume or graduate application stand out.

Russian is the language of many great artists, composers, and writers. You can learn to read Dostoevsky in the original! Do you need to fulfill your language requirement or are you looking for an interesting class to take? Consider taking Russian. Here are a few reasons to study Russian: Beginning Russian offerings:

RUSN 1501-001 MWF 9:00-9:50 with two contact hours online (CRN 10441) RUSN 1501-002 MTWRF 10:00-10:50 (CRN 18706) RUSN 1501-003 MTWRF 11:00-11:50 (CRN 18707)

Questions? Please contact the advisor for Russian Carla Burrus (carla.burrus@ttu.edu) or Dr. Erin Collopy (erin.collopy@ttu.edu).



Posted:

8/7/2019



Originator:

Erin Collopy



Email:

erin.collopy@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





