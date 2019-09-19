|
Want to spend a summer or semester seeing the world while earning academic credit? We know exactly what you mean! You have a plethora of study abroad opportunities to take advantage of while you are here at Texas Tech. Check out the Study Abroad Fair September 19th from 10 - 3 in the SUB Ballroom while you have a break between classes!
|Posted:
9/2/2019
Originator:
Emma Smith
Email:
emma.smith@ttu.edu
Department:
International Affairs
Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 9/19/2019
Location:
SUB Ballroom
Categories