Want to spend a summer or semester seeing the world while earning academic credit? We know exactly what you mean! You have a plethora of study abroad opportunities to take advantage of while you are here at Texas Tech. Check out the Study Abroad Fair September 19th from 10 - 3 in the SUB Ballroom while you have a break between classes!

9/2/2019



Emma Smith



emma.smith@ttu.edu



International Affairs



Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 9/19/2019



SUB Ballroom



