Ever heard of the Gilman Scholarship? The Study Abroad Office partners with Financial Aid and the National and International Scholarships and Fellowships Office to bring you tips on how to WOW the readers of the Gilman Scholarship. We will have a number of workshops for you to attend, all workshops will be held in West Hall 101. We hope to see you there?

Workshop dates: Wednesday, August 21 from 11 am-12 pm

Thursday, August 22 from 1 pm - 2 pm

Thursday, August 29 from 5 pm - 6 pm

Wednesday, September 4 from 3 pm - 4 pm

Tuesday, September 10 from 4 pm - 5 pm

Wednesday, September 25 from 11 pm - 12 pm

8/14/2019



Originator:

Emma Smith



Email:

emma.smith@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





