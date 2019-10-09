

Workshop dates: Tuesday, September 10 from 4 pm - 5 pm

Wednesday, September 25 from 11 am - 12 pm Are you studying abroad next semester? Do you receive the Pell Grant? Do you want another scholarship to go towards your study abroad experience? Come see what the Gilman Scholarship is all about. There's only two workshops left for the Fall semester! All workshops will be held in West Hall 101. Posted:

Emma Smith



emma.smith@ttu.edu



International Affairs





