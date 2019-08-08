The TTU IT Division in coordination with the University Data Center will perform scheduled maintenance on TTU Mediasite services on Sunday, August 11th, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm (CDT). Mediasite services will be unavailable for the duration of the maintenance window. The robust new infrastructure will provide enhanced support for institutional educational priorities.

Should you experience any issues outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at 806-742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Thank you for your partnership as we work together to provide a high caliber educational experience for all our students.