The Graduate School is seeking current graduate students interested in serving as student ambassadors for the 2019-2020 academic year.





Members of this prestigious organization will work closely with Graduate School administrators and assist with student recruitment, graduate student life, and so much more.





For more information contact Maryellen Baeza at maryellen.baeza@ttu.edu or visit https://portal.grad.ttu.edu/grad-center/texas-tech-graduate-ambassadors-2019/.