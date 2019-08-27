TTU HomeTechAnnounce

ART 3328 Intermediate Printmaking-Fall 2019--
Printmaking is an art form where you take a repeatable matrix and make multiples--posters, art, teeshirts. Art 3328, (Fall 2019 Tues, Thurs. 12-3) can teach you this and much more. Learn woodcut, screenprinting and other techniques. Many of the techniques learned in the class can be done without much specialized equipment. 
8/12/2019

Stacy Elko

s.elko@ttu.edu

School of Art

Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 8/27/2019

Art Building Room 111

