The purpose of the “Language, Image, Power: Luso-Hispanic Cultural Studies Theory and Practice” conference is to take up the history, evolution and future of Luso-Hispanic Cultural Studies as both a discipline and a set of working practices. Stuart Hall famously encouraged us to think of culture as a “site of negotiation, the arena of consent and resistance where the struggle for and against a culture of the powerful is engaged.” With this in mind, the goal of this conference is to share ideas about how Luso-Hispanic Cultural Studies has grown out of and radically reconsidered some of the basic premises of British Cultural Studies since the 1960s to address the many cultures of the Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking world.



KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Mabel Moraña (U of Washington, St. Louis)

Latin American Cultural Studies: Accomplishments, Shortcomings, and New Agendas. An Updated Report



Germán Labrador Méndez (Princeton U)

New Directions in Iberian Cultural Studies?

Radical Cartographies and Utopic Hispanisms After 2008



Mario Rufer (Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana)

Cultural Studies in Mexico: Toward a Disobedient Genealogy



Palmar Álvarez Blanco (Carleton College) and Steven Torres (U of Nebraska)

Cultural Studies Counter-Practices of Emancipatory Research and Education



Hosted by the Spanish and Portuguese program of the Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures of Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas in the Overton Hotel.



