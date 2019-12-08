Please join the staff of University Student Housing in welcoming 8,000+ Texas Tech residents this weekend. Be advised of changes in traffic flow and additional vehicle and pedestrian traffic on both Saturday and Sunday.







All residence halls are officially open for occupancy beginning at 10:00am on Sunday, August 18th. Unofficial move-in for various pre-approved student populations will begin at 10:00am on Saturday, August 17th.







The University Student Housing main office will be open 8:00am-5:00pm on both Saturday and Sunday to assist students and families as needed. Transportation and Parking, University ID, Student Business Services, Student Financial Aid, and the Barnes & Noble Bookstore will also have special weekend hours. Specific questions about move-in weekend, or living on campus, can be directed to University Student Housing at (806) 742-2661 or by emailing housing@ttu.edu.







Traffic Flow Changes:



During the move-in period, traffic on 18th street will be restricted to east-bound flow only between Hartford Ave. and Flint Ave. to allow for additional unloading in the Chitwood/Weymouth/Coleman complexes. Those needing to drive near this area should allocate additional travel time.



Traffic on Main St. between Akron Ave. and University Ave. will also be controlled with limited access to the lots and drive around Sneed and West Halls.



The left turn lane at University Ave. onto 17th St. will be blocked off due to 17th street entrace at Horn/Knapp/McKenzie Merket/Hance Chapel being for exiting traffic only. Those working in/parking at the Wiggins Complex on Saturday and Sunday will enter at Hartford Ave. and park at the Law School.



