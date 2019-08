This fall, take Art 3328 on Tuesdays and Thursdays to learn woodcutting, screenprinting, and other techniques! Most of the techniques taught in this class can be done with out much specialized equipment.

8/9/2019



Brittany Moore



brittany.r.moore@ttu.edu



School of Art



Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 8/26/2019



Tuesdays + Thursdays in ART



Academic