Chose Chinese Language and Area Studies as your Major or Double Major

Why to learn Chinese language or Chinese studies?

  • China is the second largest economy in the world and the largest trading partner of the USA.
  • China is one of the world’s oldest and richest continuous cultures, over 3000 years old.
  • Chinese Mandarin is one of the critical languages defined by the U.S. government.
  • Chinese Mandarin is one of the five official languages in the United Nations.
  • With a population of 1.3 billion, Chinese is the second most widely spoken language in the world after English.
  • Chinese is a fascinating language with no conjugation, no gender, no inflection and no case.

 

What courses do the Chinese program offer?

  • Chinese Language (beginning, intermediate, and advanced)
  • Chinese Culture, Business Chinese (I and II)
  • Chinese Grammar
  • Chinese Literature and Cinema
  • Chinese Pronunciation
  • Chinese Characters and Calligraphy
  • Study Abroad in China
  • ... 

 

Visit TTU Chinese https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/chinese/index.php for more information
Posted:
8/13/2019

Originator:
Yanlin Wang

Email:
yanlin.wang@ttu.edu

Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit


