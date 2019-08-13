Chose Chinese Language and Area Studies as your Major or Double Major

Why to learn Chinese language or Chinese studies?

China is the second largest economy in the world and the largest trading partner of the USA.

China is one of the world’s oldest and richest continuous cultures, over 3000 years old.

Chinese Mandarin is one of the critical languages defined by the U.S. government.

Chinese Mandarin is one of the five official languages in the United Nations.

With a population of 1.3 billion, Chinese is the second most widely spoken language in the world after English.

Chinese is a fascinating language with no conjugation, no gender, no inflection and no case. What courses do the Chinese program offer? Chinese Language (beginning, intermediate, and advanced)

Chinese Culture, Business Chinese (I and II)

Chinese Grammar

Chinese Literature and Cinema

Chinese Pronunciation

Chinese Characters and Calligraphy

Study Abroad in China

... Visit TTU Chinese https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/chinese/index.php for more information

