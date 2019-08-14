Come join us for a Feminist Theory Workshop by Dr. Jocelyne Scott, visiting assistant professor of Women's & Gender Studies. In this session, participants will learn about the major tenets of Feminist Theory, be exposed to multiple strands of Feminist Theory (e.g., Women of Color Feminisms, Transnational Feminism, Feminist New Materialisms, etc.), and gain ideas about how to integrate Feminist Theory within the classroom. Additionally, participants will be given a list of resources for further reading. All are welcome.

Registration is required. Visit the Teaching, Learning & Professional Development web site here: https://ttu.elementlms.com/

Sponsored by TTU’s Women’s & Gender Studies Program and TTU’s Humanities Center.

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335. www.wgs.ttu.edu