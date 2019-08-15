TTU HomeTechAnnounce

CHACP I Outage

Operations Division Utilities will be performing a short plant outage starting at 7PM to 10PM on Thursday 8/15/19 for approximately 3 hours.  Disruption to campus Utilities should be minimal.
Posted:
8/15/2019

Originator:
Vivian Williams

Email:
vivian.williams@ttu.edu

Department:
Ops Div CHACP 1

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 8/15/2019

Location:
CHACP I

