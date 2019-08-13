The issue that was preventing some customers from connecting to the TTUnet and TTUguest wireless networks has been temporarily resolved. During scheduled network maintenance tonight at 10:00 pm, the Network Operations Center will conduct diagnostics and take actions to further correct the issue. Customers may experience similar wireless interruptions during this time while work is done. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this incident. IT staff are continuing to monitor the situation.



If you are still experiencing problems connecting to TTUnet or TTUguest, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

