INVITATION TO ALL to participate in music/dance with the Vernacular Music Center

INVITATION to new and returning students to participate in the activities of the Texas Tech University Vernacular Music Center. The VMC, housed within the School of Music, sponsors classes, special presentations, concerts, and ensembles, open to all members of the Lubbock campus and community. We work with folk and traditional music and dance from around the world: "vernaculars" that are learned, taught, shared, and passed-on by ear and in the memory. Our ensembles are open to players, singers, and dancers from across the campus, and most accept players of diverse prior training. They include: Celtic Ensemble / Elegant Savages Orchestra (christopher.smith@ttu.edu) Mariachi Raiders Rojas (l.salazar@ttu.edu) Balkan Ensemble (roger.landes@ttu.edu) Collegium Musicum (medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque music; vocal, chamber, and “loud band” music) (angelamariani.smith@ttu.edu) TTU Tango Orchestra (charles.olivier@ttu.edu) VMC Dance activities (anne.wharton@ttu.edu) Here are links to the various ensembles: https://www.vernacularmusiccenter.org/ensembles.html Find us on social media (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram): “Vernacular Music Center” https://www.facebook.com/vernacularmusiccenter/ https://www.instagram.com/vernacularmusiccenter/ Our YouTube channel is: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPF44Ca2LY11FBz2xszI0vQ/videos You can find a sampler of our classes at https://www.vernacularmusiccenter.org/courses.html Posted:

8/13/2019



Originator:

Chris Smith



Email:

christopher.smith@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

